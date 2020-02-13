Penn looks to extend streak vs Brown

Brown (11-8, 4-2) vs. Penn (12-7, 4-2) Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its sixth…

Brown (11-8, 4-2) vs. Penn (12-7, 4-2)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Brown. In its last five wins against the Bears, Penn has won by an average of 10 points. Brown’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2017, an 82-70 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Jordan Dingle have combined to account for 58 percent of Penn’s scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Brown, Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Quakers have allowed just 66.5 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has accounted for 28 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Brown is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Penn is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points and has allowed 62 points per game over its last three.

WINNING WHEN: The Quakers are 5-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 7-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 9-0 when they score at least 72 points and 2-8 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent, ranking the Bears 26th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Penn sits at just 24 percent (ranked 299th).

