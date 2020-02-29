Penn looks for road win vs Brown

Penn (13-11, 5-6) vs. Brown (13-11, 6-5) Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn (13-11, 5-6) vs. Brown (13-11, 6-5)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its third straight win over Brown at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Brown’s last win at home against the Quakers came on Jan. 30, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 50 percent of Brown’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Penn, AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s total scoring.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Quakers have allowed only 67.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brodeur has directly created 47 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 33 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Brown is 0-10 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Penn is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Penn has scored 65.7 points per game and allowed 70.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bears have averaged 18.9 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.