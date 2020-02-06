OU looks to knock off No. 13 WVU

No. 13 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3) vs. Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 13 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3) vs. Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 West Virginia looks to give Oklahoma its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Oklahoma’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks 81-68 on March 5, 2019. West Virginia knocked off Iowa State by 15 at home on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Brady Manek, Austin Reaves and Kristian Doolittle have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have allowed only 65.9 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.2 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MANEK: Manek has connected on 41.9 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 64.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sooners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Oklahoma has 37 assists on 72 field goals (51.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while West Virginia has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent, ranking the Mountaineers first nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Oklahoma sits at just 21.7 percent (ranked 335th).

