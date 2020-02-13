OU faces tough test vs No. 3 Kansas

Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5) vs. No. 3 Kansas (21-3, 10-1) Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5) vs. No. 3 Kansas (21-3, 10-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Kansas is coming off a 58-49 win on the road over West Virginia in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma’s Brady Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jayhawks have allowed only 56.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Devon Dotson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has dropped its last four road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 68 points during those contests. Kansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sooners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has an assist on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Oklahoma has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Kansas has held opposing teams to 59.8 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

