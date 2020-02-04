Oklahoma St. looks to end streak vs TCU

TCU (13-8, 4-4) vs. Oklahoma State (10-11, 0-8) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks…

TCU (13-8, 4-4) vs. Oklahoma State (10-11, 0-8)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to extend Oklahoma State’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Oklahoma State’s last Big 12 win came against the West Virginia Mountaineers 85-77 on March 9, 2019. TCU came up short in a 68-52 game at Baylor in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Oklahoma State’s scoring this season. For TCU, Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DESMOND: Bane has connected on 44.4 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: TCU is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs are 7-8 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

COMING UP SHORT: TCU has dropped its last four road games, scoring 57.8 points and allowing 77.5 points during those contests. Oklahoma State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 55.8 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

