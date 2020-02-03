Ohio State, Michigan meet in conference play

Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) vs. Michigan (13-8, 4-6) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big…

Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) vs. Michigan (13-8, 4-6)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Ohio State takes on Michigan. Both teams are coming off of victories this past Saturday. Michigan earned a 69-63 win in New York over Rutgers, while Ohio State got a 68-59 win at home against Indiana.

STEPPING UP: Michigan’s Jon Teske has averaged 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two blocks while Zavier Simpson has put up 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and eight assists. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 9.9 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.

BLOCK PARTY: Ohio State is 7-0 when it blocks at least five opposing shots and 7-7 when it falls shy of that mark. Michigan is 10-0 when blocking six or more shots and 3-8 this year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Michigan offense has turned the ball over on just 16.5 percent of its possessions, the 26th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.3 percent of all Ohio State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

