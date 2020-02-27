Ohio seeks revenge on Kent State

Kent State (18-10, 8-7) vs. Ohio (14-14, 6-9) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kent State…

Kent State (18-10, 8-7) vs. Ohio (14-14, 6-9)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State goes for the season sweep over Ohio after winning the previous matchup in Kent. The teams last played each other on Feb. 15, when the Golden Flashes outshot Ohio from the field 53.1 percent to 48.2 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to the 87-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio’s Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. Preston has 35 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

STEALING VICTORIES: Ohio is 7-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 7-14 when it falls shy of that mark. Kent State is 10-0 when it tallies at least eight steals and and 8-10 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 61.3.

LOOSENING UP: Kent State’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 16 turnovers over its last three games.

