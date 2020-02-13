Northwestern looks to knock off No. 13 Penn State

Northwestern (6-17, 1-12) vs. No. 13 Penn State (19-5, 9-4) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Northwestern (6-17, 1-12) vs. No. 13 Penn State (19-5, 9-4)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Penn State looks to give Northwestern its 13th straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 20 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Feb. 6, 2018. Penn State is coming off an 88-76 win at Purdue on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Lamar Stevens has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Complementing Stevens is Mike Watkins, who is maintaining an average of 10 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has had his hand in 41 percent of all Penn State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-15 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 73.6 points during those contests. Penn State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Penn State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 321st among Division I teams).

