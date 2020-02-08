Northwestern looks to end streak vs Rutgers

Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) vs. Rutgers (16-7, 7-5) Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) vs. Rutgers (16-7, 7-5)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Rutgers lost 56-51 on the road to Maryland on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The Wildcats are led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer. Kopp is averaging 13.4 points while Spencer is putting up 11 points per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by sophomores Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson. Harper has averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Johnson has put up 8.8 points and eight rebounds per game.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 39.6 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-13 when it allows at least 66 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

TWO STREAKS: Northwestern has scored 62.2 points per game and allowed 73 over its six-game road losing streak. Rutgers has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 72.9 points while giving up 56.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Scarlet Knights 15th among Division I teams. The Northwestern offense has averaged 65.1 points through 21 games (ranked 283rd, nationally).

