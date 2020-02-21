Northwestern looks to end streak vs Minnesota

Minnesota (12-13, 6-9) vs. Northwestern (6-19, 1-14) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to…

Minnesota (12-13, 6-9) vs. Northwestern (6-19, 1-14)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Minnesota came up short in a 68-56 game at home to Indiana on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Daniel Oturu is averaging 19.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks to lead the charge for the Golden Gophers. Marcus Carr is also a key facilitator, accounting for 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.2 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 0-6 when they allow at least 72 points and 12-7 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Wildcats are 0-17 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 59.8 points while giving up 72.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

