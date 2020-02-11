Northwestern looks to end streak vs Michigan

Michigan (14-9, 5-7) vs. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to…

Michigan (14-9, 5-7) vs. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to eight games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Michigan is coming off a big 77-68 win on Saturday over then-No. 16 Michigan State.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Wolverines are led by seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske. Simpson has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists while Teske has accounted for 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been anchored by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer, who have combined to score 24.3 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: Simpson has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. Simpson has accounted for 11 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 14-3 when they exceed 67 points. The Wildcats are 0-14 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-2 when holding opponents below 66.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.3 points while giving up 71.

DID YOU KNOW: The Michigan offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.