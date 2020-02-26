Northwestern looks to end streak vs Illinois

Illinois (18-9, 10-6) vs. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks to…

Illinois (18-9, 10-6) vs. Northwestern (6-20, 1-15)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Illinois beat Nebraska by 12 on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Fighting Illini are led by Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu. Cockburn has averaged 13.6 points and nine rebounds while Dosunmu has put up 15.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp and Pat Spencer, who are averaging 13 and 10.3 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 39.4 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Fighting Illini are 0-6 when they allow at least 72 points and 18-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Wildcats are 0-18 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Illinois’s Frazier has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 18 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

