Northeastern looks to end streak vs UNCW

UNC Wilmington (8-18, 3-10) vs. Northeastern (11-13, 5-7) Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks…

UNC Wilmington (8-18, 3-10) vs. Northeastern (11-13, 5-7)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend Northeastern’s conference losing streak to five games. Northeastern’s last CAA win came against the Drexel Dragons 85-52 on Jan. 23. UNC Wilmington took care of William & Mary by six at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern’s Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Jaylen Sims has connected on 36.2 percent of the 152 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC Wilmington is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 63.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Northeastern has an assist on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) over its previous three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 23 of 63 field goals (36.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams. The Huskies have made only 5.5 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.