North Alabama looks to sweep FGCU

North Alabama (12-16, 7-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (10-20, 7-8) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama (12-16, 7-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (10-20, 7-8)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama goes for the season sweep over Florida Gulf Coast after winning the previous matchup in Florence. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Lions outshot Florida Gulf Coast from the field 52.5 percent to 47.3 percent and made 15 more free throws en route to the 70-65 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Lions are led by sophomores Christian Agnew and Emanuel Littles. Agnew is averaging 13 points and 4.5 rebounds while Littles is putting up eight points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Caleb Catto and Jalen Warren, who are scoring 12.5 and 10.5 points, respectively.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Warren has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. Warren has 13 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: North Alabama is 0-10 when it allows at least 75 points and 12-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

COLD SPELL: North Alabama has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.3 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.1 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game.

