Norfolk State looks to sweep BCU

Norfolk State (13-14, 9-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (14-13, 8-5) Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State (13-14, 9-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (14-13, 8-5)

Moore Gym, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State goes for the season sweep over Bethune-Cookman after winning the previous matchup in Norfolk. The teams last played each other on Jan. 4, when the Spartans outshot Bethune-Cookman from the field 44.4 percent to 41.8 percent and had six fewer turnovers on the way to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Cletrell Pope, Isaiah Bailey, Malik Maitland, Wali Parks and Leon Redd have combined to account for 71 percent of Bethune-Cookman’s scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 38.3 percent of the 206 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 31 over the last three games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Spartans are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 13-5 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when they record nine or more steals and 7-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Spartans are 6-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 7-14 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans 26th among Division I teams. Bethune-Cookman has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wildcats 266th, nationally).

