No. 8 Fla St. looks for home win vs Miami

Miami (11-11, 3-9) vs. No. 8 Florida State (19-3, 9-2) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Miami (11-11, 3-9) vs. No. 8 Florida State (19-3, 9-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Florida State looks for its fourth straight win over Miami at Donald L. Tucker Center. The last victory for the Hurricanes at Florida State was a 67-65 win on Feb. 14, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DEJAN: Vasiljevic has connected on 37.3 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also converted 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Miami has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 79.8 points during those contests. Florida State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 64.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.4 percent of all possessions, the 11th-best rate among Division I teams. Miami has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 22 games (ranking the Hurricanes 279th).

