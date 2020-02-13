No. 7 Duke looks to extend streak vs ND

Notre Dame (15-9, 6-7) vs. No. 7 Duke (21-3, 11-2) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame (15-9, 6-7) vs. No. 7 Duke (21-3, 11-2)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Notre Dame. In its last five wins against the Fighting Irish, Duke has won by an average of 16 points. Notre Dame’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2016, an 84-79 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Notre Dame has depended on senior leadership this year while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Fighting Irish, seniors John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring, including 81 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke’s scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 63.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 44 of 71 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is ranked third among all Division I teams with an average of 82.6 points per game.

