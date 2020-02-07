No. 24 Colorado looks for home win vs Stanford

Stanford (16-6, 5-4) vs. No. 24 Colorado (18-5, 8-3) CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford (16-6, 5-4) vs. No. 24 Colorado (18-5, 8-3)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Colorado looks for its sixth straight win over Stanford at CU Events Center. The last victory for the Cardinal at Colorado was a 74-50 win on Feb. 23, 2012.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists. For the Cardinal, Oscar da Silva has averaged 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: da Silva has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Stanford field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 25 field goals and five assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 1-5 when opponents score more than 71 points.

TWO STREAKS: Stanford has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 66 points during those contests. Colorado has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 58.8.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 59.9 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

