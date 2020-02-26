No. 23 Ohio State looks for road win vs Nebraska

No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) vs. Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 23 Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) vs. Nebraska (7-20, 2-14)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State looks for its third straight win over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska’s last win at home against the Buckeyes came on Jan. 20, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nebraska’s Cam Mack has averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 12.5 points. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds while CJ Walker has put up 7.9 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.9 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 9-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Buckeyes are 9-9 when they record more than 11 turnovers. The Nebraska defense has created 13.2 turnovers per game in Big Ten play and 14.3 per game over its last three.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 80.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Ohio State defense has held opponents to just 62.6 points per game, the 25th-lowest in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 76.5 points through 27 games (ranked 285th, nationally).

