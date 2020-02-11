No. 20 Houston looks to extend streak vs USF

No. 20 Houston (19-5, 9-2) vs. South Florida (11-12, 4-6) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 20 Houston (19-5, 9-2) vs. South Florida (11-12, 4-6)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Houston looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. Houston has won by an average of 16 points in its last six wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 71-62 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have given up just 59.3 points per game to AAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 38.7 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Houston is a perfect 16-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Cougars are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Houston has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 25th-lowest figure in the country. The South Florida offense has put up just 62.9 points through 23 games (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

