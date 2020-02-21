No. 16 Seton Hall looks for home win vs St. John’s

St. John’s (14-12, 3-10) vs. No. 16 Seton Hall (19-7, 11-3) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

St. John’s (14-12, 3-10) vs. No. 16 Seton Hall (19-7, 11-3)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Seton Hall looks for its sixth straight win over St. John’s at Prudential Center. The last victory for the Red Storm at Seton Hall was a 68-67 win on Feb. 13, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.LOVE FOR LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 35.8 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. John’s is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has 40 assists on 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three matchups while St. John’s has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 15.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just 9.6 times per game over their last five games.

