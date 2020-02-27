No. 15 Auburn looks to knock off No. 8 Kentucky

No. 15 Auburn (24-4, 11-4) vs. No. 8 Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday,…

No. 15 Auburn (24-4, 11-4) vs. No. 8 Kentucky (23-5, 13-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn goes for its sixth straight win vs ranked opponents against No. 8 Kentucky. Auburn’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats 80-53 on Feb. 23, 2019. Kentucky is coming off a 69-60 win on the road over Texas A&M in its most recent game.

EARLY RISERS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 53 percent of Kentucky’s scoring this season. For Auburn, .DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30.5 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 63.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Kentucky has an assist on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three outings while Auburn has assists on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 27.1 free throws per game and 29.6 per game over their last five games.

