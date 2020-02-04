No. 10 Nova looks to extend streak vs No. 19 Butler

No. 10 Villanova (17-4, 7-2) vs. No. 19 Butler (17-5, 5-4) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 10 Villanova (17-4, 7-2) vs. No. 19 Butler (17-5, 5-4)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 19 Butler. Villanova has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Butler’s last win in the series came on Dec. 30, 2017, a 101-93 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Baldwin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Villanova has won its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 59.3 per game.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have recorded assists on exactly 48.6 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 59.9 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

