No. 1 Baylor tops No. 14 W Virginia 70-59, ties Big 12 mark

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) cruised without second-leading scorer MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 consecutive games ended because of a right wrist injury.

Baylor led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run for its biggest lead at 53-25.

Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers (18-7, 6-6), who had 11 of their season high-tying 22 turnovers in the first 12 minutes and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.

Matthew Mayer had a flying dunk off a nifty spin move on the baseline and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bears, who matched Kansas’ record run in the Big 12. The Jayhawks started 22-0 in 1996-97, the league’s first season.

Butler was 5 of 7 from 3-point range as Baylor extended the longest winning streak in school history while breaking the school mark with a 12th consecutive conference win, topping the 1945-46 team in the old Southwest Conference.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 89, PEPPERDINE 77

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Corey Kispert scored 19 as Gonzaga beat Pepperdine to extend its winning streak to 18 games.

Petrusev scored 20 points in the first half and the sophomore forward created matchup problems all night for Pepperdine in the paint. He finished four points shy of his career high, set Jan. 30 at Santa Clara.

Gonzaga’s largest lead was 14 late in the second half. The Bulldogs (26-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference) have won 39 straight regular-season WCC games, currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation.

Colbey Ross scored 23 points and Kameron Edwards had 22 for Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6).

CLEMSON 77, NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 62

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Johnny Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat.

The Tigers (13-12, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer Jordan Nwora to five points.

After Louisville cut a 21-point lead to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson took off on an 11-2 run to put the Cardinals in a hole they could not climb out of. Tevin Mack’s basket started Clemson’s clinching surge, then Aamir Simms, Newman and Alex Hemenway added 3s to restore the large lead.

Louisville (21-5, 12-3) could not rally, losing consecutive games for just the second time this season.

NO. 7 DUKE 94, NOTRE DAME 60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used its high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame.

With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils (22-3, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.

Duke’s relentless defensive pressure rattled an opponent that’s usually steady on offense, leading to the lopsided score.

Notre Dame entered the game averaging 9.75 turnovers per game, fewest in the nation, but turned the ball over nine times in the first half. The Irish (15-10, 6-8) had success when they were able to get the ball inside to Juwan Durham, whose 21 points marked a career high, and John Mooney, who scored 19.

NO. 9 MARYLAND 67, MICHIGAN STATE 60

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored 11 of his 24 points in the final two-plus minutes, helping No. 9 Maryland beat Michigan State with a strong finish.

The Terrapins (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) scored the final 14 points of the game after trailing by seven with 3:24 left. Cowman had the last 11 points on three 3-pointers and two free throws.

The Spartans (17-9, 9-6) trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half and by eight early in the second half before making a surge to take the lead.

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 11 rebounds, but he gave Jalen Smith enough space to make a 3-pointer with 3:08 remaining to start Maryland’s game-closing run.

Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Cassius Winston had 14 points for the Spartans.

PROVIDENCE 74, NO. 10 SETON HALL 71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo scored a career-high 35 points to lead Providence past No. 10 Seton Hall.

Luwane Pipkins added 13 points for the Friars, who avenged a 73-64 loss to Seton Hall last month.

The Pirates (18-7, 11-2 Big East) got 27 points from Myles Powell, while Quincy McKnight added 14 points, though he was just 1 for 8 from the field. Seton Hall, in first place in the conference, has dropped back-to-back games for the second time this season.

The Friars (14-12, 7-6) stormed to a 20-2 lead and led by as many as 25 points in the first half. The Pirates regrouped behind a 12-2 run to pull within 41-27 at halftime.

Seton Hall continued to make a strong push in the second half but couldn’t quite catch the Friars, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

MISSOURI 85, NO. 11 AUBURN 73

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points to lead Missouri to the upset.

Smith and Pinson repeatedly drove into the lane and scored for Missouri (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference). Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Smith and Pinson combined to score 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half.

Austin Wiley led Auburn (22-3, 9-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J’Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 67, MISSISSIPPI 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes.

Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62.

Devontae Shuler then airballed a 3-pointer out of bounds with nine seconds left.

Quickley, who had 17 points, was fouled a few seconds later and added two from the line with 6.6 left before Keion Brooks Jr. sealed the win with two more.

Tyrese Maxey had 14 points while EJ Montgomery and Richards combined for 15 rebounds as Kentucky beat the Rebels 41-33 on the glass.

Breein Tyree had 19 points, while Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen each had 13 for Ole Miss (13-12, 4-8), which had won three in a row.

NO. 16 COLORADO 69, OREGON STATE 47

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Bey scored 21 points to lead Colorado past Oregon State and into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 Conference.

McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points.

Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.

Colorado (20-6, 9-4) led by 12 points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 5 in Boulder, but the Beavers rallied for a 76-68 win.

There was no second-half comeback for Oregon State (15-10, 5-8) in the rematch.

GEORGETOWN 73, NO. 19 BUTLER 66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler.

The Hoyas (15-10, 5-7 Big East) were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game. He hit 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including all four 3-point attempts, as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler (19-7, 7-6) struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson but gradually erased an early nine-point deficit and pulled to within 61-60 with 3:46 remaining.

That’s when Allen stepped up again with a pull-up jumper in the paint, then his final 3-pointer, from the left wing, gave Georgetown a 66-60 lead with 1:28 remaining.

Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

SMU 73, NO. 20 HOUSTON 72, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to give SMU the upset.

Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts.

Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime, and he gave the Cougars a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period.

Sasser reached a career-high 26 points to lead all scorers. He scored half of them in the second half to rally Houston (20-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference) from an 11-point halftime deficit. His last-minute free throws tied the game for the first time since it was 2-2.

The lead changed hands only once in regulation play, and then four times in overtime.

Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points. Isiaha Mike and Feron Hunt scored 15 each, and Kendric Davis had 10.

RUTGERS 72, NO. 22 ILLINOIS 57

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. hit all five of his 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Rutgers remained unbeaten at home, sending the No. 22 Illini to their fourth straight loss.

Gio Baker and Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points apiece and Myles Johnson had 11 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) improved to a nation’s-best 17-0 at home.

Indiana was the last Big Ten program to start 17-0 at home, doing it 2015-16.

Alan Griffin had 14 points to lead the Illini. Kofi Cockburn added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Andres Feliz added 10 points for the Illini (16-9, 8-6). Illinois played without leading scorer Ayo Dosunmu (15.8 points), who hurt his left knee at the final buzzer in a loss against Michigan State on Tuesday night.

NO. 23 CREIGHTON 93, DEPAUL 64

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points in one of his best all-around games, and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul.

Creighton (20-6, 9-4 Big East) won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the Big East. All but one of those Creighton wins have been by double digits.

The Bluejays are 7-1 in their last eight games and reached 20 wins for the 20th time in 22 years.

The Blue Demons (13-12, 1-11) lost their seventh straight, a skid that started with Creighton’s 83-68 win in Chicago last month.

Alexander had eight assists, five of the Bluejays’ school record-tying 18 steals and a blocked shot. His work helped the Bluejays dominate in transition. They had seven dunks and led by as many as 37 points.

Mitch Ballock made four of the Bluejays’ season-high 14 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Damien Jefferson had 12 points and six rebounds.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists and Romeo Weems had 12 points to lead the Blue Demons, who committed 21 turnovers.

OKLAHOMA STATE 73, NO. 24 TEXAS TECH 70

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points as Oklahoma State registered its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cowboys (13-12, 3-9 Big 12), who have won three of four after dropping their first eight conference games.

Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points and Jahmiús Ramsey added 14 for Texas Tech (16-9, 7-5), which had won its previous three games.

ALABAMA 88, NO. 25 LSU 82

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 27 points, Jaden Shackelford had 26 and Alabama held off a big comeback attempt by No. 25 LSU.

The Crimson Tide (13-12, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) knocked the Tigers (18-7, 9-3) from a share of the league lead after blowing virtually all of an 18-point lead.

LSU came into the day in a three-way tie for atop the SEC with Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky but has lost three of its last four games since an 8-0 league start.

LSU guard Skylar Mays had 24 points and nine rebounds in his third straight game scoring 20-plus. Trendon Watford, who’s from nearby Birmingham, had 18 points despite a cascade of boos from Tide fans every time he touched the ball. Smart scored 16 and he and Mays both hit four 3s. Herbert Jones had 17 rebounds. Emmitt Williams had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

