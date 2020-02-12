NMSU looks to extend streak vs Seattle

Seattle (12-12, 5-4) vs. New Mexico State (19-6, 10-0) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle (12-12, 5-4) vs. New Mexico State (19-6, 10-0)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 29th straight conference win against Seattle. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3, 2019. Seattle needed overtime to beat Utah Valley by two points in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: New Mexico State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jabari Rice, Ivan Aurrecoechea, Johnny McCants, Terrell Brown and C.J. Bobbitt have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 73.6 points per game against WAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 44 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Aggies are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 6-6 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Redhawks are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 6-12 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 51.4.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 20.9 percent of all New Mexico State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Aggies are ranked 292nd, nationally).

