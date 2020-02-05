NMSU looks to extend streak vs Chicago State

New Mexico State (17-6, 8-0) vs. Chicago State (4-19, 0-8) Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico State (17-6, 8-0) vs. Chicago State (4-19, 0-8)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over Chicago State. New Mexico State has won by an average of 24 points in its last 15 wins over the Cougars. Chicago State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2014, an 86-81 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jabari Rice and Ivan Aurrecoechea have led the Aggies. Rice has averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while Aurrecoechea has put up 11.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Cougars have been led by juniors Andrew Lewis and Xavier Johnson, who are averaging 11.8 and 16 points, respectively.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 83 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Rice has connected on 39.6 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-18 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Aggies are 6-6 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.2 points per game to opponents, which is the ninth-best mark in the country. The Chicago State offense has produced just 63.3 points through 23 games (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.