NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky (15-7, 7-3) vs. Milwaukee (10-12, 5-5) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Northern Kentucky (15-7, 7-3) vs. Milwaukee (10-12, 5-5)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Panthers. Milwaukee’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 73 percent of Milwaukee’s scoring this season. For Northern Kentucky, Dantez Walton, Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner, Jalen Tate and Bryson Langdon have combined to account for 73 percent of all Northern Kentucky scoring.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lucas has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Norse. Milwaukee has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.