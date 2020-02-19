NKU looks for road win vs Cleveland St.

Northern Kentucky (19-8, 11-4) vs. Cleveland State (10-17, 6-8) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Northern Kentucky (19-8, 11-4) vs. Cleveland State (10-17, 6-8)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its third straight win over Cleveland State at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State’s last win at home against the Norse came on Feb. 25, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Kentucky has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyler Sharpe, Dantez Walton, Jalen Tate, Trevon Faulkner and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Norse scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 58 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tate has accounted for 51 percent of all Northern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Vikings are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-17 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Norse are 14-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 5-8 when opponents exceed 65 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Norse have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has an assist on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Kentucky has assists on 37 of 68 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 22.3 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.