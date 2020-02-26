NJIT (8-19, 5-9) vs. North Alabama (11-16, 6-8) Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks…

NJIT (8-19, 5-9) vs. North Alabama (11-16, 6-8)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT seeks revenge on North Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last played each other on Jan. 30, when the Lions shot 44.7 percent from the field while holding NJIT to just 42.4 percent en route to a 78-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Alabama’s Christian Agnew has averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while Jamari Blackmon has put up 11.8 points. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while Souleymane Diakite has put up 7.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 31.3 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Lions are 0-10 when they allow at least 75 points and 11-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Highlanders are 0-12 when allowing 72 or more points and 8-7 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Highlanders. North Alabama has 37 assists on 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while NJIT has assists on 25 of 58 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Lions have averaged 21 free throws per game this season.

