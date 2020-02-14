Niagara seeks revenge on Monmouth

Monmouth (13-10, 7-5) vs. Niagara (8-16, 6-7) Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes…

Monmouth (13-10, 7-5) vs. Niagara (8-16, 6-7)

Gallagher Center, Niagara, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Niagara after winning the previous matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last played on Jan. 24, when Niagara made only 12 free throws on 21 attempts while the Hawks hit 21 of 26 en route to an 82-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Marcus Hammond has averaged 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.5 points per game. The Hawks are led by Ray Salnave, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 42 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Purple Eagles are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 8-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Purple Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Niagara has an assist on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) over its past three outings while Monmouth has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Monmouth and Niagara are ranked at the top of the MAAC when it comes to ball security. The Hawks are ranked second in the conference and have committed a turnover on 18.4 percent of their possessions this year, 13.2 turnovers per game. The Purple Eagles are ranked first with a turnover percentage of 15.8 percent, 10.6 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.