New Hampshire looks to sweep Binghamton

Binghamton (10-18, 4-11) vs. New Hampshire (14-13, 7-7)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes for the season sweep over Binghamton after winning the previous matchup in Vestal. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Wildcats shot 52.6 percent from the field while holding Binghamton to just 35.9 percent on the way to a 77-69 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: New Hampshire’s Sean Sutherlin, Nick Guadarrama and Chris Lester have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 10-0 when scoring at least 75.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: New Hampshire’s Josh Hopkins has attempted 180 3-pointers and connected on 30.6 percent of them, and is 4 for 15 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout New Hampshire defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.4 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Binghamton has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through 28 games (ranking the Bearcats 292nd).

