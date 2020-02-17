Nevada looks to sweep NM

Nevada (16-10, 9-5) vs. New Mexico (17-10, 6-8) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Nevada (16-10, 9-5) vs. New Mexico (17-10, 6-8)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada goes for the season sweep over New Mexico after winning the previous matchup in Reno. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Wolf Pack outshot New Mexico from the field 49.3 percent to 42.6 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to the 22-point victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: New Mexico has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaQuan Lyle, Corey Manigault, Zane Martin, Makuach Maluach and Vance Jackson have combined to account for 69 percent of all Lobos points this season, though that number has dropped to 54 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Harris has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Harris has accounted for 58 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lobos are 7-0 when holding opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 10-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Wolf Pack are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 7-10 when opponents exceed 67 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Lobos 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Nevada defense has allowed 71.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th).

