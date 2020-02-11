Nevada looks to extend streak vs UNLV

Nevada (15-10, 8-5) vs. UNLV (12-13, 7-5) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Nevada (15-10, 8-5) vs. UNLV (12-13, 7-5)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UNLV. Nevada has won by an average of 16 points in its last five wins over the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2018, an 86-78 win.

SENIOR STUDS: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Harris has accounted for 50 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nevada is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 15-5 when scoring at least 66.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Nevada is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 10-10 when fewer than five Wolf Pack players score in double-figures.

SECOND CHANCES: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent this year. That figure is the 18th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 285th).

