Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (9-13, 3-7) vs. Nevada (13-10, 6-5) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Air Force (9-13, 3-7) vs. Nevada (13-10, 6-5)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. In its last eight wins against the Falcons, Nevada has won by an average of 15 points. Air Force’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 75-70 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jalen Harris, Lindsey Drew and Zane Meeks have combined to account for 49 percent of Nevada’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Air Force, Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Air Force scoring, including 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Harris has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. Harris has accounted for 46 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Air Force is 0-7 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Nevada is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Wolf Pack are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 8-10 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Falcons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-13 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 10.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MWC teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.