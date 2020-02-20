Nebraska Omaha looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

Nebraska Omaha (13-14, 6-6) vs. Western Illinois (5-18, 2-11) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska…

Nebraska Omaha (13-14, 6-6) vs. Western Illinois (5-18, 2-11)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska Omaha looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Illinois. Nebraska Omaha has won by an average of 11 points in its last seven wins over the Leathernecks. Western Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 3, 2016, an 83-76 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Western Illinois’ Kobe Webster has averaged 16.3 points while Zion Young has put up 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 12.8 points and 10.2 rebounds while KJ Robinson has put up 14.7 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Webster has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last five games. Webster has accounted for 34 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 13-8 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 6-14 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the sixth-best rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).

