NDSU looks to extend streak vs SD

North Dakota State (19-7, 10-2) vs. South Dakota (19-9, 9-4) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota State (19-7, 10-2) vs. South Dakota (19-9, 9-4)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its seventh straight conference win against South Dakota. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 78-73 on Jan. 22. South Dakota lost 94-80 on the road against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Tyler Peterson, Triston Simpson and Cody Kelley have collectively accounted for 83 percent of South Dakota’s scoring this season and 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Dakota State, Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Bison points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ward has made or assisted on 42 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 19-4 when it scores at least 71.

STREAK STATS: North Dakota State has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points and allowing 62.3 points during those contests. South Dakota has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 71.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the nation. The South Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

