NDSU looks to extend streak vs Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (12-10, 5-4) vs. North Dakota State (17-7, 8-2)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Oral Roberts. North Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 78-73 on Jan. 22. Oral Roberts took care of Denver by nine at home on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have combined to account for 57 percent of North Dakota State’s scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oral Roberts, Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Deondre Burns and Max Abmas have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Golden Eagles points over their last five.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bison have scored 77 points per game against Summit League opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 32.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Oral Roberts is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Dakota State’s Shahid has attempted 163 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 8 of 22 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

