NC State faces tough test vs No. 8 Fla St.

No. 8 Florida State (22-4, 12-3) vs. North Carolina State (17-9, 8-7) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

No. 8 Florida State (22-4, 12-3) vs. North Carolina State (17-9, 8-7)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Florida State presents a tough challenge for North Carolina State. North Carolina State has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Florida State beat Pittsburgh by 15 on Tuesday.

SENIOR SCORING: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seminoles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 37 of 84 field goals (44 percent) over its past three contests while Florida State has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 75.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.