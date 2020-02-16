NC A&T looks for home win vs NC Central

NC Central (12-12, 8-2) vs. NC A&T (12-14, 8-3) Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC Central (12-12, 8-2) vs. NC A&T (12-14, 8-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its fifth straight win over NC Central at Corbett Sports Center. The last victory for the Eagles at NC A&T was a 58-44 win on Feb. 7, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Aggies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 67.9 points per game and allowed 58.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Jibri Blount has connected on 33.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 73 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: NC Central is 0-9 when it allows at least 66 points and 12-3 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

STREAK SCORING: NC A&T has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles sixth among Division I teams. NC A&T has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Aggies 292nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.