N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Stetson

North Florida (19-11, 12-3) vs. Stetson (15-14, 9-5)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. North Florida has won by an average of 13 points in its last six wins over the Hatters. Stetson’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 88-74 win.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 11-11 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Stetson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 61.8 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 11.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 14 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

