N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

North Alabama (10-15, 5-7) vs. North Florida (17-10, 10-2) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Alabama (10-15, 5-7) vs. North Florida (17-10, 10-2)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks for its sixth straight conference win against North Alabama. North Florida’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 85-73 on Jan. 25. North Alabama has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ospreys have given up just 67.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has made or assisted on 46 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: North Alabama is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: North Florida is a flawless 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 10-10 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.