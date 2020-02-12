N. Colorado seeks revenge on N. Arizona

Northern Colorado (15-8, 8-4) vs. Northern Arizona (13-9, 7-6) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Colorado (15-8, 8-4) vs. Northern Arizona (13-9, 7-6)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado seeks revenge on Northern Arizona after dropping the first matchup in Greeley. The teams last played each other on Jan. 18, when the Lumberjacks shot 42.1 percent from the field while holding Northern Colorado to just 33.8 percent en route to a 64-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Radebaugh has 30 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-6 when it allows at least 69 points and 15-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Colorado has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

