N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3) vs. Southern Utah (13-8, 6-4) Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3) vs. Southern Utah (13-8, 6-4)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its fifth straight win over Southern Utah at Centrum Arena. Southern Utah’s last win at home against the Bears came on Dec. 29, 2012.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Harrison Butler and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Southern Utah’s scoring this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Northern Colorado, Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Thunderbirds have scored 71.3 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. Radebaugh has 31 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Northern Colorado is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 14-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when they record nine or more steals and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 7-0 when converting on at least 77.8 percent of its free throws and 7-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a collective unit has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.