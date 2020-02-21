Murray State looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Murray State (19-8, 12-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-21, 4-11) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State (19-8, 12-3) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-21, 4-11)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Murray State has won by an average of 15 points in its last 12 wins over the Cougars. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2014, a 67-60 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 42.2 percent of the 180 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 19-2 when scoring at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Racers. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Murray State has assists on 39 of 78 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Racers have averaged 22 free throws per game.

