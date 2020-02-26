Murray State looks to extend streak vs EKU

Eastern Kentucky (14-15, 11-5) vs. Murray State (20-8, 13-3) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

Eastern Kentucky (14-15, 11-5) vs. Murray State (20-8, 13-3)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. In its last six wins against the Colonels, Murray State has won by an average of 13 points. Eastern Kentucky’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2014, an 86-83 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown has averaged 17.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Colonels, Jomaru Brown has averaged 18.7 points while Ty Taylor has put up 12.6 points.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: J. Brown has connected on 32.1 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK SCORING: Murray State has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 81.9 points while giving up 58.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.2 possessions per game.

