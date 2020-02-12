Murray State looks to extend streak vs Austin Peay

Murray State (18-6, 11-1) vs. Austin Peay (16-9, 10-2) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State (18-6, 11-1) vs. Austin Peay (16-9, 10-2)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Austin Peay. Murray State has won by an average of 17 points in its last five wins over the Governors. Austin Peay’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, an 84-81 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 79 points per game and allowed 67.5 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 70.1 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 45.1 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Austin Peay is 0-5 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 16-4 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Governors are 8-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 8-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Racers are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.6 percent or worse, and 4-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

