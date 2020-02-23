Muhammad helps No. 25 Ohio State end No. 7 Maryland’s streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday, snapping the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Leading scorer Jalen Smith, who averages 17.1 points per game, was held to eight. Anthony Cowan, who averages 16.9, scored 10 before fouling out.

INDIANA 68, NO. 9 PENN STATE 60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana past Penn State.

Devonte Green contributed 10 points for the Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten), who started hot but needed to hit their final four free throws to help seal the win.

Lamar Stevens, who was plagued with foul trouble all game, led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points on 11-of-27 shooting.

NO. 15 CREIGHTON 81, NO. 21 BUTLER 59

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Creighton beat Butler for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The Bluejays (22-6, 11-4 Big East) have won nine of 10 and remain one game behind conference-leading Seton Hall.

Butler (19-9, 7-8), which dropped its third straight game, played the second half without season scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left ankle.

Zegarowski led Creighton’s torrid shooting performance, setting his career high with the seven 3s. The Bluejays finished with a season-high 15 3s on 26 attempts.

Christian Bishop had a career-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

Henry Baddley led Butler with 13 points and Sean McDermott added 10.

NO. 16 SETON HALL 81, ST. JOHN’S 65

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and Seton Hall beat St. John’s.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in in the wire-to-wire victory for the Pirates (20-7, 12-3 Big East).

LJ Figueroa led St. John’s (14-13, 3-11) with 19 points, while Julian Champagnie had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

___

