Mooney scores 19 to lead UC Davis past Cal Poly 66-51

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joe Mooney came off the bench to tally 19 points to lift UC Davis to a 66-51 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

Ezra Manjon had 12 points and six assists for UC Davis (9-14, 3-4 Big West Conference). Rogers Printup added six rebounds.

Junior Ballard had 10 points for the Mustangs (5-16, 2-5). Tuukka Jaakkola added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Colby Rogers had only two points despite coming into the matchup as the Mustangs’ second leading scorer at nine points per game. He shot 1 of 8 overall and 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

UC Davis plays UC Irvine on the road on Thursday. Cal Poly plays Long Beach State at home on Wednesday.

