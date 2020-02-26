Montana State looks to sweep Sac State

Montana State (14-13, 8-8) vs. Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State (14-13, 8-8) vs. Sacramento State (14-12, 7-10)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State seeks revenge on Montana State after dropping the first matchup in Bozeman. The teams last met on Dec. 28, when the Bobcats shot 42.4 percent from the field while limiting Sacramento State’s shooters to just 34 percent en route to a 15-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Sacramento State’s Joshua Patton has averaged 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and two blocks while Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa has put up 10 points. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 16.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Amin Adamu has put up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 14-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Montana State’s Adamu has attempted 29 3-pointers and has connected on 20.7 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 58.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Hornets sixth among Division I teams. The Montana State offense has averaged 67.3 points through 27 games (ranked 248th, nationally).

