Montana State looks to sweep N. Arizona

Montana State (14-14, 8-9) vs. Northern Arizona (16-11, 10-8)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Northern Arizona after winning the previous matchup in Bozeman. The teams last met on Dec. 30, when Northern Arizona made only five free throws on 10 attempts while the Bobcats hit 25 of 28 en route to a 63-61 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton has averaged 14.1 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists while Brooks DeBisschop has put up 12 points and eight rebounds. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Amin Adamu has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.FREY IS A FORCE: Frey has connected on 33.1 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-10 when it allows at least 71 points and 14-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Arizona is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Lumberjacks are 6-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big Sky teams. The Lumberjacks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 8.6 times per game over their last five games.

